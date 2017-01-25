Apple brings Night Shift to MacBook with MacOS Sierra beta update

Apple is also seeding MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta update for developers, and this will come with night shift mode on Macs, MacBooks. Representational Image of new MacBook Pro 2016. (Source: AP) Apple is also seeding MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta update for developers, and this will come with night shift mode on Macs, MacBooks. Representational Image of new MacBook Pro 2016. (Source: AP)

Apple has started rolling out iOS 10.3 beta update, which comes with support to find lost AirPods via Find My iPhone app, and cricket score, stats on Siri for India users. Additionally Apple is also seeding MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta update for developers, and this will come with night shift mode on Macs, MacBooks.

Night Shift preference automatically shifts the display to a warmer, more yellow-coloured display for the night, reducing exposure to the more harmful bright blue light, which can hamper with sleep. Apple had introduced Night Shift mode with iOS 9.3 on iPhones and iPads, and it is now extending this to Macs as well.

Essentially Night Shift mode switches the display colours based on what time of day it is; in iPhones and iPad the clock and geolocation switch the display to warmer tone colours after sunset. Users have the option of switching off night mode as well. In the morning, the settings return to normal.

The reason for warmer colour tones at night is that the scientific studies have shown the shorter blue wavelength builds up histamine in our bodies, while suppressing melatonin and thus interfering with sleep cycles. The warmer yellow tones help build melatonin ensuring better sleep cycles, and if you’re one of those working late nights on your laptop, at least it won’t be ruining your sleep for later.

MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 also adds cricket score, schedules and stats support for Siri. Apple has also added this feature to Siri on iOS 10.3 beta update as well. Users can now ask Siri about details on IPL, including stats on individual players, when their favourite team will be playing next, schedule for the series and more.

Apple has not confirmed when the final public build for iOS 10.3 and MacOS 10.12.4 will roll out.

