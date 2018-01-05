Apple App Store saw record $300 million purchases on New Year’s Day

Apple introduced a revamped version of the App Store with iOS 11 in September. Apple introduced a revamped version of the App Store with iOS 11 in September.

Apple App Store recorded over $890 million in purchases in seven-day holiday period starting Christmas Eve 2017. A record $300 million in purchases were made on New Year’s Day 2018 alone. Pokémon GO, which was recently updated to introduce new augmented reality features, topped the App Store charts on December 21. The new AR features are built on Apple’s ARKit framework for more realistic gameplay.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games. We want to thank all of the creative app developers who have made these great apps and helped to change people’s lives. In 2017 alone, iOS developers earned $26.5 billion — more than a 30 per cent increase over 2016,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing in a press statement.

Apple App Store currently offers users close to 2,000 ARKit-enabled apps across various categories like games, shopping, education, social media, and more. These include CSR Racing 2, Stack AR, Amazon, Night Sky, Pitu, Snapchat, etc.

Apple introduced a revamped version of the App Store with iOS 11 in September. The new design is supposed to make app and game discovery easier. According to the company, over half a billion people visit the App Store every week. The most popular apps of 2017 include Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Monument Valley 2, King of Glory, Affinity Photo, Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, Hulu, and more.

