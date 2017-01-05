Apple App Store records busiest day on January 1, makes $240 million in customer purchases

Super Mario Run is also among last year’s top 10 most downloaded apps worldwide. Super Mario Run is also among last year’s top 10 most downloaded apps worldwide.

Apple has announced its App Store had the busiest single day ever on New Year’s Day. Developers earned over $20 billion in 2016, which is 40 per cent more than what they did in 2015. Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned over $60 billion. The App Store witnessed nearly $240 million in purchases on New Year’s Day which is the highest single day ever for the store.

“2016 was a record-shattering year for the App Store, generating $20 billion for developers, and 2017 is off to a great start with Jan. 1 as the single biggest day ever on the App Store. We want to thank our entire developer community for the many innovative apps they have created — which together with our products — help to truly enrich people’s lives,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Customers made purchases topping $3 billion in December from the App Store. Nintendo’s Super Mario Run was downloaded more than 40 million times after four days of its release. It was also the most downloaded app globally on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Super Mario Run is also among last year’s top 10 most downloaded apps worldwide. Pokémon Go was the most downloaded app last year. Prisma, Reigns, Procreate, Lumino City, Sweat With Kayla and djay Pro from some of Apple’s independent developers, were among the most successful apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch and Mac, respectively. The App Store has 2.2 million apps in total. Netflix, HBO Now, Line, Tinder and MLB.com At Bat were among the most popular services last year. US, China, Japan and the UK, are among the top-grossing markets for App Store.

