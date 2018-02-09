Android Messages app could soon let users text from web: Report

Android Messages’ web messages service is expected to support multiple devices and browsers. Android Messages’ web messages service is expected to support multiple devices and browsers.

Android Messages app, which is a free texting app by Google, could let users send and receive message through their desktop or laptop. The feature, codenamed ‘Ditto’, has been spotted by Android Police in the code for the latest version of Android Messages. The report points out that the feature simply be called ‘Messages for web’, when it launches.

Android Messages users will be able to pair their smartphone to their laptop or desktop by scanning a QR code. Once connected, people will be able to send and receive messages in the web interface. The feature will essentially communicate through the user’s phone.

Android Messages' web messages service is expected to support multiple devices and browsers. It will allow users to send and receive SMS, MMS and even RCS (Rich Communication Services).

Android Messages users will be able to see a list of computers that are signed in, with option of disconnecting from them at any given time. “As a minor implementation note, there will be a new notification channel and a “Connected to desktop” notification when the pairings are made,” the report reads.

Google’s Android Messages app could support purchases as well. Though the support for sending money to friends was rolled out for Google Wallet in November last year, it was not convenient for business purposes. Some new text, spotted by the website sugests Android Messages could get support for payment soon.

“The theme of the new strings is fairly unmistakeable, including common consumer terms like ‘checkout and ‘order summary.’ Another key clue is the activity where these are displayed, which is named messaging.ui.businesspayments.PaymentsSummaryActivity,” the report adds.

