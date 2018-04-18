Amazon quietly launched an Android web app browser called Internet aimed at India

The browser was spotted on Google’s Play Store, and will run on devices running Android 5.0 Marshmallow and above. The browser was spotted on Google’s Play Store, and will run on devices running Android 5.0 Marshmallow and above.

Amazon has quietly introduced an Android web browser app called Internet, which is geared towards the Indian market. The web browser is less than 2MB in size and is expected to consume less user data. The browser was spotted on Google’s Play Store, and will run on devices with Android 5.0 Marshmallow and above.

Amazon’s Internet browser was first spotted by TechCrunch, who noted that the app was created by Amazon India. Among many features, the web browser’s homepage gives a glimpse at general headlines, while also offering specific news such as cricket scores. The home page also offers previews for various tabs, and an automatic full-screen viewing option.

In addition, the browser offers private browsing with Amazon claiming that it will not store user information from such activity. We were unable to find the app on Play Store, even from devices running Android 7.0 and above. However, the desktop link for the Internet browser is live on the Google Play Store.

Internet is among many recent apps that have been made keeping slow internet connections and basic smartphones in mind. Amazon had recently launched the Kindle Lite app, which is also less than 2MB in size. In India, the internet browser app that dominates on mobile is UCWeb, ahead of Google Chrome. Internet is another addition to the list, and the advantage here is the app’s small size.

The app has also been launched at a time when Google is promoting the Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS in India with partners like HMD Global (Nokia 1 phone), Lava, Micromax, etc. Android Go is on phones with less than 1GB RAM. For the Go Edition, Google has customised its regular apps and offered Gmail Go, YouTube Go and Google Maps Go. The Play Store on these Android Go phones will also highlight apps which take up less storage space. Amazon’s Internet will be the perfect fit on these phones.

