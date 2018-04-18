Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Presents Latest News
  • Amazon quietly launched an Android web app browser called Internet aimed at India

Amazon quietly launched an Android web app browser called Internet aimed at India

Amazon has introduced a light-weight Android web browser app called Internet, which has gone live on the Google Play Store.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 5:30:29 pm
Amazon Internet, Internet app, Amazon app, Amazon Internet web browser, Amazon web browser Android, light Android apps, Amazon apps, Android internet browsers, Android Oreo Go Edition, Facebook lite apps, Google Android Go apps The browser was spotted on Google’s Play Store, and will run on devices running Android 5.0 Marshmallow and above.
Related News

Amazon has quietly introduced an Android web browser app called Internet, which is geared towards the Indian market. The web browser is less than 2MB in size and is expected to consume less user data. The browser was spotted on Google’s Play Store, and will run on devices with Android 5.0 Marshmallow and above.

Amazon’s Internet browser was first spotted by TechCrunch, who noted that the app was created by Amazon India. Among many features, the web browser’s homepage gives a glimpse at general headlines, while also offering specific news such as cricket scores. The home page also offers previews for various tabs, and an automatic full-screen viewing option.

In addition, the browser offers private browsing with Amazon claiming that it will not store user information from such activity. We were unable to find the app on Play Store, even from devices running Android 7.0 and above. However, the desktop link for the Internet browser is live on the Google Play Store.

Internet is among many recent apps that have been made keeping slow internet connections and basic smartphones in mind. Amazon had recently launched the Kindle Lite app, which is also less than 2MB in size. In India, the internet browser app that dominates on mobile is UCWeb, ahead of Google Chrome. Internet is another addition to the list, and the advantage here is the app’s small size.

The app has also been launched at a time when Google is promoting the Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS in India with partners like HMD Global (Nokia 1 phone), Lava, Micromax, etc. Android Go is on phones with less than 1GB RAM. For the Go Edition, Google has customised its regular apps and offered Gmail Go, YouTube Go and Google Maps Go. The Play Store on these Android Go phones will also highlight apps which take up less storage space. Amazon’s Internet will be the perfect fit on these phones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now