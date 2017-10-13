Amazon Prime Video app to launch on Apple TV by October 26: Report

Amazon Prime Video could soon be available on Apple TV as a separate app. Amazon Prime Video could soon be available on Apple TV as a separate app.

Amazon’s Prime Video app could soon be launching on Apple TV soon, according to a new leak posted on Reddit. Apple’s new 4K TV comes with support for 4K streaming and while services like HBO, Netflix have dedicated apps for the platform there has been no update on whether Amazon Prime Video would finally be added to the list.

Now according to a leak on Reddit, shared by MacRumors, a user who claims to be an engineer at Amazon has written that Apple TV will get the Prime Video app by October 26.

The post shared on Reddit says, “We’re now just about two weeks from the 26th, and the app is still on track to launch that day. In my time at this job, I have never once seen a release slip this close to a scheduled launch. I am very confident in saying that the 26th is finally the day.”

The post also mentions the reason for the delay was due to negotiations over Apple’s cut of Amazon’s subscription revenue, and the company’s access to analytics. If the Reddit post is to be believed, the negotiations took place over a year. The engineer also wrote the Amazon Prime Video app will be limited to Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. Also the app will be limited to US, Europe customers in the early part of the launch.

Apple TV 4K was launched this year along with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone X (Ten) The new Apple TV 4K supports HDR mode and Dolby Vision technology for video playback. Apple TV 4K starts at Rs 15,900 for 32GB option in India and Rs 17,900 for 64GB variant. Amazon Prime Video is also available in India. Subscription to the service is bundled with Amazon Prime, which is currently priced at Rs 499, though the company is hiking the price to Rs 999 from this year onward.

