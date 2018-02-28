Amazon Prime Music launched in India for Android, iOS and web

Amazon Prime Music is available for Android and iOS mobile platforms alongwith desktop app and Web player. Amazon Prime Music is available for Android and iOS mobile platforms alongwith desktop app and Web player.

Amazon Prime Music, which is an ad-free music streaming service, has been launched in India. Amazon Prime members will be able to acces the service at no additional cost to Prime membership. Amazon Prime Music is available for Android and iOS mobile platforms alongwith desktop app and Web player. Amazon Prime Music has been rolled out for Amazon Fire TV sticks and Amazon Echo devices as well.

Amazon Prime Music offers unlimited offline downloads and the music can be voice controlled with Alexa. Amazon Prime Music includes songs in over ten languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and more. Alexa voice commands can be used to play favourite songs, albums and artists. Users need to tap the Alexa icon in the Amazon Prime Music app to start using the voice-assitant. People can give commands like ‘Play Ed Sheeran song’, ‘Play latest Hindi songs’ or ‘play 60s Bollywood music’ to listen to music.

Amazon Prime Music app comes with curated Playlists and Stations in different Indian launguages, for different music tastes and moods. Amazon Prime Music playlists include Fresh Hip-Hop, Fresh Punjabi, Fresh Tamil and more. The 100 Greatest songs playlist includes songs from across eras such as 80s Pop and slow Jams. Amazon Prime Music users can create their own playlists as well by choosing songs that they like. These playlists can be shared with family and friends.

“We believe music listeners are going to love Amazon Prime Music as we bring a global service that’s been truly localized in its selection and curation. With ad-free streaming at no additional cost to Prime members, Amazon Prime Music offers a welcome break from text and voice ads that come between you and your favourite music. Moreover, with voice controls the music listening experience cannot get any simpler, making music listening delightful, effortless and a natural experience for customers. Listening to your favourite music has neve been more fun,” Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Music India said in a press statement.

