Amazon Prime membership renewal at Rs 499: Here’s why this is a good deal

Amazon Prime membership charges are now officially at Rs 999 per year, but the company is still giving customers in India a chance to renew or join the membership at Rs 499 per year, instead of the full price. The offer can be availed for a limited period, though Amazon hasn’t specified an exact date when this will end. The Prime Membership was introduced for India last year at an introductory price of Rs 499.

For those who have Amazon Prime membership, getting this at Rs 499 or renewing it is a good idea as it gives access to a host of benefits from the e-commerce giant like free faster delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, exclusive access to deals, and more.

So what are the benefits of Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon guarantees free One-Day and Two-Day on eligible items for Prime users. Products that aren’t eligible for One-Day or Two-Day delivery to a member’s location will be sent as free Standard Delivery with no minimum purchase value by Amazon.

Same-Day and Morning Delivery options are available across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and more. However, not everything will be eligible for Prime, so users will need to look for the Prime logo against products.

Notably, One-Day and Tow-Day delivery isn’t free for non-Prime members. People need to pay a certain amount as delivery charge for Standard delivery on some products as well. In some instances, non-Prime members are required to pay a minimum order for free home-delivery, which is not the case with Prime users.

Access to content on Amazon Prime Video including movies, TV shows, etc, is free for Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video was launched in India in December 2016. Prime Video is a more budget-friendly options to consider when it comes to binge-watching. In comparison, Netflix subscription begins at Rs 500 and minimum subscription charges on hotstar in India is Rs 199. Just like Netflix, Prime Video has original content as well. This includes shows like The Man in the High Castle, Mozart in the Jungle, Bosch, Red Oaks and others.

Finally, Amazon Prime members get 30-minute early access to top Lightning Deals every day across various categories. For a better experience, users can choose the ‘Prime Early Access’ filter while searching for items, to see deals listed for any particular day.

