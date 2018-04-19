Amazon Prime has 100 million subscribers, reveals CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Prime now has a worldwide subscriber base of 100 million users. Amazon Prime now has a worldwide subscriber base of 100 million users.

Amazon Prime service has over 100 million subscribers, is what Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos has revealed in his annual shareholders letter. This is the first time time in Amazon’s 13-year history that the company has given the details about its Prime membership, and the total number of subscribers. The 100 million is a worldwide number. In the US, Amazon Prime membership costs $99. This includes access to free two-day shipping from Amazon, free and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video streaming service, access to exclusive lightning deals, etc.

In India, Amazon Prime membership was launched at a price of Rs 499, which was increased to Rs 999 a year later. The Prime membership in India also includes access to free one-day and two-day delivery, Amazon Prime Video access, Prime Music for free. Prime members also get discounted “Same-Day and Morning Delivery” to pin-codes in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, etc.

In this letter, Bezos wrote,”13 years post-launch, we have exceeded 100 million paid Prime members globally. In 2017, Amazon shipped more than five billion items with Prime worldwide, and more new members joined Prime than in any previous year.” This stands true for both users worldwide and in the US.

Amazon Prime has been expanded to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg as well, noted the letter. The company also introduced Business Prime Shipping in the US and Germany. The letter also revealed that “Prime Now is available in more than 50 cities worldwide across nine countries.”

According to the Amazon CEO, the company’s Prime Day 2017 was their biggest global shopping event ever, until it was surpassed by Cyber Monday. Also more new Prime members joined the service on this day, than other day in the company’s history.

