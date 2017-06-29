Amazon Prime Day announced for India, start on July 10 at 6 pm

Amazon Prime Day will see deals, exclusive access to launches from 30 major brands. Amazon Prime Day will see deals, exclusive access to launches from 30 major brands.

Amazon Prime Day for India has been announced, which is a first from the company. Amazon Prime Day is an yearly event, which is now available in 13 countries and as the name suggests offers deals for Amazon Prime members on the website. The list of countries where Amazon Prime Day is valid includes US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria. Amazon Prime Day in India will take place on July 10 and starts at 6 pm.

In a first, Amazon Prime Day will be for 30 hours, instead of the usual 24 hours. Amazon Prime members will get exclusive access to over 30 new launches from top brands. Amazon Prime Video will also have six new exclusive video titles streaming over six days. Amazon’s first India based original ‘Inside Edge’ will also start streaming as part of Amazon Prime Day. Amazon will also have special offers worth Rs 1100 for all Prime members shopping on this day.

Amazon Prime Day will see deals, exclusive access to launches from 30 major brands like Honor Mobile Phones, IFB, LG, Sharp, Rocky S, GAP, Lavie, Louis Philippe, Lego, Delsey and Puma among others. This will be open for Amazon Prime members. There will also be deals on Amazon Fire TV stick and Kindle as well.

Amazon will also give cashback to Prime members using Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon says that members who top up their balance from June 29 will get extra 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 200/.

Additionally all Prime members who shop on Prime Day will get assured offers worth Rs 1100 from MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow and Swiggy.com. Customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards can avail a 15 per cent cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

“Prime is our flagship program which brings to members the best of Amazon with unlimited free fast delivery, ad-free video streaming, exclusive selection and deals, and much more. We are humbled by the tremendous response to Prime since its launch less than a year ago. We are thrilled to bring Prime Day to India, curating a special experience for our members with 30 hours of exclusive shopping and new streaming content,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India in a press statement.

Amazon Prime Video’s new series will streaming from July 5. Amazon says six latest Indian and International blockbusters will be launched over six days from July 5. On July 10, Amazon Prime Video will launch their first India original series, “Inside Edge“, which stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda and others.

The Prime Day line-up for video is like this: Star Trek – Beyond on July 5, Deepwater Horizon on July 6 Baahubali: The Lost Legends Episode 9 on July 7, Sully on July 8, comedy special Haq Se Single on July 9. Prime members will also have get an exclusive sneak peek of The Grand Tour (Season 2) from July 11 onwards.

Amazon Prime membership starts at Rs 499 in India per year, which is a discounted price. The price is expected to go up to Rs 999 from the next year onwards.

