Amazon Pay balance now supports Mobile Recharge in India: Here’s how it works

Amazon Pay Balance now supports Mobile recharges in India. The feature is listed on the Amazon website as well as the mobile app, though this is still in beta. When a user goes to the Amazon Pay Section, they should see the Mobile Recharge listed as one of the options after Gift Card.

Amazon Pay is the company’s mobile wallet app, and gift cards, debit card, credit card, etc can be stored on this to make purchases from Amazon India. The Amazon Pay is a challenger to current mobile wallets in the market like Paytm, MobiKwik, etc. User can load some money from their bank account to Amazon Pay balance and make payments directly from this, rather than relying on cash on delivery or entering their card information for every transaction.

Mobile Recharges are a fairly popular and common use case in India, and in fact most mobile wallet players started out by concentrating on this particular area. So it is not surprising to see Amazon add this particular feature to its wallet. Amazon is also offering up to 100 per cent cash back on the first recharge done with Amazon Pay balance, though the cashback is limited to Rs 50.

Amazon Pay doesn’t yet support recharges for Airtel network. In order to recharge, a user just has to tap on the mobile recharge option, enter their mobile number, operator/region and the amount. Amazon will also let users browse for plans before carrying out the recharge on the app.

Do note that Amazon Pay doesn’t support postpaid bill payments, and you can’t pay for utilities like electricity, water, etc from this yet. However, the Help and FAQ page says the features could be launched soon. It reads, “We have not enabled postpaid bill payment (including payment of utility bills) as of now – please stay tuned; we will launch this feature soon.”

Users should also note that after a recharge order is placed and paid for, you can’t cancel it. You can use credit or debit cards, netbanking and Amazon Pay balance to pay for prepaid recharges on your mobile, but there’s no cash on delivery here.

