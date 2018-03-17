Amazon Kindle E-reader: 5 simple tips and tricks you should try

Just got a new Amazon Kindle? Learn how to get most out of a Kindle with these tips, tricks, and hidden features. Just got a new Amazon Kindle? Learn how to get most out of a Kindle with these tips, tricks, and hidden features.

Being a part of the 24/7 news cycle, it’s constantly getting difficult to take some time off for reading books. I love reading books – and honestly I don’t really mind whether it is an e-book or a physical book. My love affair with Kindle started quite early, although I got the e-reader only in 2016. I use my Kindle usually when I commute to office in the Metro. The Kindle definitely has an advantage — that of being able to carry an entire library wherever you go. While not many realise this, e-books are often cheaper to buy compared to physical books. Then there is a convenience factor of owing the Kindle. As long as you have a Wi-Fi connection, you can download whatever book you want to read.

Even if you have been using a Kindle since it was launched, chances are good that you don’t know about everything the e-reader has to offer. Here’s five ways to get the most out of your Amazon Kindle.

Vocabulary Builder

Vocabulary Builder also lets you make a Flashcard, which can be used to memorise words later. Vocabulary Builder also lets you make a Flashcard, which can be used to memorise words later.

Vocabulary Builder is a useful feature to increase your ability to remember words. You just need to tap the front button on the home screen where you will find the Vocabulary Builder feature. It essentially lists out all the words you have looked up in the dictionary. Tap on any word to see its meaning, memorise it again and delete it, or else mark them as mastered. Vocabulary Builder also lets you make a Flashcard, which can be used to memorise words later.

Instant Translations

If you want to know the meaning of the particular word in Hindi, you can find it through Instant Translations feature. If you want to know the meaning of the particular word in Hindi, you can find it through Instant Translations feature.

Amazon Kindle allows you to translate the word or phrase into a whole range of different languages such as Hindi, French, German, Chinese, and Japanese, among others. For instance, if you want to know the meaning of the particular word in Hindi, you can find it through Instant Translations feature. You can also translate the word from other languages to English as well.

Add Notes and Highlight texts

To highlight, simply tap and hold the text and drag till the last point without removing it from the screen. To highlight, simply tap and hold the text and drag till the last point without removing it from the screen.

Amazon Kindle can be a must-have tool for students and teacher, thanks to its ability to highlight text and take notes in any book. It’s a simple feature. To highlight, simply tap and hold the text and drag till the last point without removing it from the screen. Plus, you can always share your Highlights and Notes with others through email, Facebook or Twitter.

Maximise Battery life

Turn off the Wi-Fi by switching it to Airplane mode when you don’t need it. Turn off the Wi-Fi by switching it to Airplane mode when you don’t need it.

My Amazon Kindle lasts for a few weeks and I’m content with the battery life. But it would be great if I get a couple of extra weeks more on a single charge. The trick is the same as you often apply on the smartphone to maximise the battery life. Turn off the Wi-Fi by switching it to Airplane mode when you don’t need it. To enable it, just go to “Settings” and turn on “Airplane Mode”.

Customise reading options

Aside of changing your font size, you can also change the font style as well. Aside of changing your font size, you can also change the font style as well.

On the Amazon Kindle e-reader, you can actually change the font size and font style. Just open a specific page of the book and tap the top of your screen. Select the “Aa” option, which lets you change your font size and the font style. Make your text larger or smaller depending upon your preference. Essentially, it makes a book easier to read. Aside of changing your font size, you can also change the font style as well. A total of nine font styles are available including Bookerly, Publisher Font, Helvetica and more. Once you have got your font size and style, you can enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon reading a book in peace.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd