Airtel unveils Rs 499 prepaid recharge offer with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls

Airtel has launched a new Rs 499 prepaid recharge offer with 2GB daily data at Rs 499. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Validity is 82 days. This means users will get a total of 164GB data for the validity period at 2GB per day. Airtel’s Rs 499 pack comes as rivals like Reliance Jio, BSNL rolled out special packs for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Notably, all Airtel users can stream all LIVE IPL matches and highlights of the IPL for free via Airtel TV app.

Airtel also has a Rs 448 recharge offer for users who want a pack for longer validity, though the daily data offering is low when compared to the company’s Rs 499 pack. It offers a total of 114.8GB data at 1.4GB per day for 82 days. Other benefits include unlimited local and STD calls, roaming outgoing and incoming calls as well as 100 SMS per day.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio announced its ‘Jio Cricket Season Pack’ that will allow users to stream IPL cricket matches on the JioTV app for free. Users will have to recharge with Rs 251 and the pack offers 102GB in all for 51 days. Jio has also partnered with Hotstar for the access to the IPL cricket matches. BSNL is giving its customers 153GB data (3GB per day) for 51 days at Rs 248 with its IPL Pack. The limited period offer has a validity of 51 days.

Airtel users will need to download a new version of Airtel TV to view IPL cricket matches, which is available for iOS and Android. Airtel’s offer is available for both its prepaid and postpaid customers. The new version of Airtel TV app has a dedicated cricket section that provides curated content experience.

