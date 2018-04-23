Airtel unveils Rs 49 prepaid recharge offer to counter Reliance Jio

Airtel’s new Rs 49 prepaid recharge offer gives users 3GB data for one day. Airtel’s new Rs 49 prepaid recharge offer gives users 3GB data for one day.

Airtel has rolled out a new Rs 49 prepaid recharge pack to counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 52 plan. Airtel’s new offer gives users 3GB data for one day. It does not come bundled with unlimited calling, SMS or other benefits. Reliance Jio’s Rs 52 offer for Prime prepaid customers gives users a total of 1.05GB data and the validity is seven days. It also comes with unlimited free voice calls, 70 SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Reliance Jio has a Rs 49 plan as well, though it is exclusive to JioPhone users. It offers 1GB data for 28 days along with unlimited calls, 50 SMS and access to Jio apps.

Separately, Airtel is offering 30GB free data to users who upgrade to a 4G smartphone, under its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ programme. Airtel 2G/3G mobile customers will have to upgrade to 4G smartphone to become eligible for 30GB free data. Airtel prepaid users will get 1GB free data everyday for 30 days, while postpaid customers can avail 30GB additional free data with rollover facility in their first bill cycle.

Airtel and Reliance Jio have also announced special limited-period recharge vouchers for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2018. Airtel customers can stream all LIVE IPL matches and highlights of the IPL for free via Airtel TV app. Users will have to download a new version of the Airtel TV app. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is offering Rs 251 Cricket Gold Pass with a validity of 51 days. It gives users a total of 102GB data at 2GB per day. Both Airtel and Jio have partnered with Hotstar, which allows users watch all IPL 2018 games live online for free.

