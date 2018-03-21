Airtel Truecaller ID service crosses 1 million paid subscribers on feature phones

Airtel and Truecaller had launched the offline caller ID service in April 2017. Airtel and Truecaller had launched the offline caller ID service in April 2017.

Airtel Truecaller ID service has crossed 1 million paid subscribers, announced the the company. Airtel in partnership with Truecaller had launched the offline caller ID service in April 2017 for feature phone users. The subscription service is meant for those who do not have access to data.

Truecaller ID service helps identify phone numbers even in offline mode. How this works is that a Flash SMS is delivered to user before the call hits the user’s mobile. It will show the identity of the unknown number to the user. The feature helps those with basic mobiles to identify spam calls without always requiring a data connection. The Airtel Truecaller ID service is a feature meant only for the Indian market. It is subscription-based service for users in India.

“With the Airtel Truecaller ID service, we opened data-centric inroads to offline users, who gave us an extremely positive response by subscribing to Truecaller in its flash message form. We hope to further empower these feature phone users in India and safeguard them from spam calls and making sure there are no unknown calls,” Arun Krishnan, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Truecaller said in a press statement.

Given that feature phones still dominate the market, Truecaller’s subscription ID service appeals to those who do not wish to use a smartphone or cannot afford one. Unlike the regular Truecaller app, this service is limited to Airtel network users.

