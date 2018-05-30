Airtel’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge offer with unlimited calling, free SMS unveiled: Report

Airtel’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge offer is aimed at customers seeking unlimited calling benefits without any daily or weekly FUP (Fair Usage Policy). Airtel’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge offer is aimed at customers seeking unlimited calling benefits without any daily or weekly FUP (Fair Usage Policy).

Airtel has rolled out a new Rs 299 prepaid recharge offer, according to a report on Telecom Talk. The plan is aimed at customers seeking unlimited calling benefits without any daily or weekly FUP (Fair Usage Policy). However, Airtel’s Rs 299 pack does not offer data benefits. The plan is valid across the country and offers unlimited voice calls even on roaming network, as well as 100 SMS per day. Validity is 45 days. Another benefit is Airtel customers can make voice calls to unlimited numbers.

Notably, Airtel already has a Rs 299 prepaid recharge pack which comes with similar benefits (including data) and validity. Airtel customers who recharge with Rs 299 can avail 1.4GB daily data in addition to unlimited local, STD calls, free national roaming and 100 SMS per day. The validity for this plan is 42 days.

Airtel prepaid customers looking for add-on data packs can recharge with Rs 49 or Rs 193. The plans give users additional data benefits, and calling or SMS benefits are not included. The Rs 49 Airtel add-on pack will offer 1GB of extra data over any other prepaid plan, while the Rs 193 add-on plan will offer 1GB extra data per day over existing plans. For instance, the Rs 199 recharge pack offers 1.4GB data per day over 28 days, and if customers opt for the Rs 193 add-on pack, they will get 1GB of extra data per day for 28 days.

Earlier this month, Airtel announced that its customers who recharge with Rs 199 plan and above will get access to unlimited data, even after they exhaust their daily data quota. This means, users will not have to wait for the next day to use free data, post exhaustion of daily data limit of their prepaid plan. Under the unlimited data offer, users will continue to get Internet, but at lower speeds of 128Kbps.

