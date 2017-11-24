Airtel recharge of Rs 198 offers 1GB daily data for prepaid users

Airtel recharge offer of Rs 198 comes with 1GB data for 28 days, though there is no free calling as part of this plan. Airtel recharge offer of Rs 198 comes with 1GB data for 28 days, though there is no free calling as part of this plan.

Airtel Rs 198 recharge is a new offer for prepaid users that comes with 1GB daily data for a period of 28 days. However, unlike the Rs 199 plan from Airtel which bundles in free unlimited calls (local and STD), the Airtel Rs 198 recharge plan does not have free calls. The calling rates on Airtel Rs 198 plan are at 30 paise per minute.

According to Telecom Talk, which reported about the Airtel Rs 198 plan, this is currently limited to select customers and users might see it in the ‘Best offers for you’ segment of the My Airtel App. Airtel is also offering Rs 549 and Rs 799 data packs in Delhi circle for prepaid users. The Rs 549 recharge has 2.5GB data per day for 28 days, which works out to 75 GB of data, while the Rs 799 recharge has 3.5GB daily data. This works out to 98GB data for 28 days at Rs 799, though this is an expensive plan.

Vodafone recently launched a Rs 199 plan in India as well with unlimited locals, STD and 1GB data for 28 days. The plan is a challenger to Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan which comes with free calls, including local and STD and 2GB data in total for 28 days. The Jio Rs 149 plan also includes free SMS like the other plans from Airtel and Vodafone.

In comparison to Airtel and Vodafone at Rs 199 plan, Reliance Jio is offering a lot more data, though of course this is only 4G data given this is entirely a 4G VoLTE network. However, Airtel’s new Rs 198 plan ends up giving a total of 28GB data for customers. Also both Airtel and Vodafone have extended these plans to 3G and 4G customers.

