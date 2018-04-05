Airtel revamps Rs 649 postpaid plan to offer 50GB data, unlimited calls, and more

Airtel’s Rs 649 postpaid plan is listed under the company’s ‘Best Selling Postpaid Plan’ list along with Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 plans. Airtel’s Rs 649 postpaid plan is listed under the company’s ‘Best Selling Postpaid Plan’ list along with Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 plans.

Airtel has re-introduced its Rs 649 Infinity postpaid plan with added data benefits. The plan, which previously offered 30GB of 3G/4G data will now give users a total of 50GB data along with several other calling and other benefits. Do note that the plan does not have Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for the data it offers. Airtel’s Rs 649 postpaid plan is listed under the company’s ‘Best Selling Postpaid Plan’ list along with Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 plans. Airtel users also get free subscription of Amazon Prime with the Rs 649 offer.

Airtel’s Rs 649 Infinity postpaid plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls, roaming outgoing calls and up to one free add-on connection. Data rollover facility, which lets customers carry forward unused data is also available. Free access to Wynk Music, Airtel TV app is included as well. Other benefits include handset damage protection and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.

For those on Reliance Jio and want a similar offer can go for the company’s Rs 509 or Rs 799 postpaid plans. Jio’s Rs 509 plan offers a total of 60GB data with 2GB per day as FUP. Users will have to pay Rs 600 as security deposit. The company’s Rs 799 plan gives users 90GB data at 3GB per day, with a security deposit of Rs 950. Both the offers gives users unlimited calling, SMS and access to Jio apps.

Vodafone recently revised its RED Basic and RED Traveler-R plans to give users 10GB more data, while the company’s RED Traveler-M plan has been revamped to give users 5GB more data. Vodafone RED-Basic plan of Rs 399 now give users a total of 20GB data, Vodafone RED Traveler-R plan of Rs 499 offers 30GB and the company’s RED Traveler-M plan of Rs 699 gives a total of 40GB data.

