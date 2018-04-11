Airtel introduces Rs 249 recharge offer with 56GB data, revises Rs 349 plan

Airtel users can expect a total of 56GB 3G/4G data under the Rs 249 plan, which is valid for 28 days. Airtel users can expect a total of 56GB 3G/4G data under the Rs 249 plan, which is valid for 28 days.

Airtel has introduced a new Rs 249 plan for prepaid subscribers that will provide 2GB per day for 28 days. The plan will replace the existing Rs 349 plan that offered the same benefits. The telco has also revamped its Rs 349 prepaid plan that comes with 3GB data per day from the previous 2.5 GB data per day.

Available through the company website and the My Airtel app, users will get a total of 56GB 3G/4G data under the Rs 249 plan, which is valid for 28 days. The other benefits of the plan include free local and STD calling, free national roaming and 100 free SMSes per day. Meanwhile, the Rs 349 prepaid plan will now offer 3GB 3G/4G data daily, over a 28 day period. This means that users will get a total of 84GB 3G/4G data under the Rs 349 plan. Under the old Rs 349 plan, users would get 2.5GB data per day, offering a total of 70GB data for the plan duration.

Airtel’s Rs 249 plan will rival Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 plan, which also offers similar data benefits of 56GB for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data per day. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited calling, STD, and national roaming calls. Also, the Rs 198 plan also offers access to apps like Jio Music, Jio cinema, etc.

In other news, Airtel has recently the Rs 499 which offers 2GB per day and has a validity of 82 days. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. This simply means that users will get a total of 164GB data for a period of 82 days.

