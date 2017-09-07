Addappt, the app that wants to tap social quotient of contacts

Addappt has all features you would want in a contact app, plus a lot of add-ons that are real time Addappt has all features you would want in a contact app, plus a lot of add-ons that are real time

With thousands of contacts in our smartphones and more being added on a daily basis most of us struggle to make sense of our connections. Across iOS and Android, this is why power users have started looking towards third-party contact management apps to triage the numbers and emails on their devices.

Addappt, created by Silicon Valley-based Mrinal Desai, has for some time been rethinking how contacts can be managed. In fact, as part of is effort help users “make and keep meaningful contacts forever” addappt has evolved as maybe the only live contact app around. This means the app is practically a social network built around contacts.

“It is ‘OUR’ social network. All of today’s social networks grew from contacts and yet we don’t own the data … in addappt, its your network, your data since it syncs with native contacts,” says Desai who knows a bit about contact as well as social networks, having been LinkedIn’s employee number 15 and first biz dev person in 2004. So he’s clearly seen how the early social networks grew, yes, “as address book importers”.

Desai says the social networks these days prefer this data of yours in their walled networks. “We do not store your contacts on our servers. Even the tapp messages – which users can send to their other contacts on the platform on one tap – are not stored on our servers. Your profile data can be marked private and you can choose to block connections or what you share with them,” says Desai.

The app icon of addappt is changing with the new version The app icon of addappt is changing with the new version

While addappt has been around for a while, it is now, with version 3.0, that the app is disclosing its business model. “Many of these features in 3.0 are premium in nature, for instance the business directories with updated information about everyone in it,” says Desai, who is CEO of the venture. He has made the premium features free for all existing users and those who join in 2017, as well non-profits and a handful of strategic partner universities. Interestingly, users are listed on the university directory only by explicitly meaning to do so.

While there are a bunch of unique and innovative features, addappt also has all the stuff you would expect to see in a contact app, like sort duplicates and merge them. But on top of it, you can the option to update your status, contact details, and other info so that addappt contacts can see the latest and even get a notification for it. Users also have the option to add photos to their profiles and there are alerts for birthdays and anniversaries.

The first version of addappt was launched on 12.12.12 by Desai and co-founder Jorge Ferreira, an early Microsoft employee.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd