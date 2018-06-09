Aadhaar update history can now be downloaded online: Here’s how

Aadhaar card holders will need to head to UIDAI website to download their Aadhaar update history. Aadhaar card holders will need to head to UIDAI website to download their Aadhaar update history.

Aadhaar card holders can now obtain their Aadhaar update history online, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced. The move is aimed at making it easier for people to download and provide their Aadhaar update history to authorities while availing various services. Aadhaar users can get hold of date-wise details of information that they have updated since its generation such as, address, date of birth, etc. The beta version of the feature is currently available on UIDAI’s website.

“This is yet another innovative and useful facility through which people can now obtain their own Aadhaar update history from the UIDAI’s website and can use it in support of their assertion of address, etc. We have launched its Beta version,” PTI quoted UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey as saying.

Aadhaar card holders will need to head to UIDAI website to access the feature. Next, click on the “Aadhaar update history” option. A section will open where users will need to fill in their Aadhaar number ot virtual IS as well as security captha. Aadhaar users will then receive an OTP on their registered mobile number, which they need to put in a box displayed on the website.

Aadhaar holders will now be able to access and download their Aadhaar update history online. All updates made since the generation of Aadhaar card including, name, gender, date of birth, etc will be displayed date-wise. Any changes, including addition or deletion of mobile number or email id will also be shown.

“Providing Aadhaar update history will bring in more trust and further empower people because they can now use their update history to the authorities while applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits, etc, because in most such cases they are usually asked to provide their address for the last two or three years,” Pandey said.

