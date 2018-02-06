About 84% of Indians share passwords with partners: McAfee

A McAfee study shows that 84 percent of Indians share their passwords with their partners. (Image source: McAfee) A McAfee study shows that 84 percent of Indians share their passwords with their partners. (Image source: McAfee)

A McAfee study shows that 84 percent of Indians share their passwords with their partners. In a survey of 600 adults conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore during November 2017, 77 per cent of respondents also claimed that the use of technology got in the way of their relationships.

Despite 89 per cent participants saying that privacy in a relationship is important, 84 per cent have said they have shared their personal passwords and PINs with their partners. As many as 81 per cent people claimed that spending too much time on their devices got them into arguments with their close friends and relatives. While 70 per cent respondents said they felt the need to disclose their relationship on social media, 58 per cent also felt that dating apps and websites benefit them greatly.

When it comes to setting parameters around device usage, 20 per cent Indians claimed to have set rules about device usage when together, while 32 per cent said it didn’t matter. The survey also shows that 45 per cent of people surveyed said they have spied on their partner’s social media accounts or connected devices. McAfee also indicates that 60 per cent people share online shopping account details, 42 per cent share streaming services particulars and 41 per cent people also reveal personal email passwords. The survey also shows that 38 per cent people have shared sensitive information such as banking and financial services accounts with their partners, while 38 percent agreed to reveal information from work specific devices.

