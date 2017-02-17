Woolly mammooth on the verge of resurrection? Scientists say ‘possible in two years’

The woolly mammoth are believed to roam around Europe, Asia, Africa and North America regions during the previous Ice Age. (Source: Wiki Commons) The woolly mammoth are believed to roam around Europe, Asia, Africa and North America regions during the previous Ice Age. (Source: Wiki Commons)

Woolly mammoths, which were believed to have been extinct around 4,000 years ago, are on the verge of resurrection, if scientists are to be believed. According to a news report by The Guardian, scientists are planning to use genetic engineering technology to revive new species of the extinct beast. Professor George Church, who is leading the “de-extinction” mission, at an event, said the Harvard team may be able to create a hybrid embryo featuring mammoth traits into an Asian elephant within two years.

“Our aim is to produce a hybrid elephant-mammoth embryo,” said Prof George Church. “Actually, it would be more like an elephant with a number of mammoth traits. We’re not there yet, but it could happen in a couple of years.” Referring to the creature as “mammophant”, the scientists explained that it will take many years before any serious attempt to produce a living creature will be made, as they are currently moving towards creating embryos from cell stage.

The creature, partly-elephant, will have different features such as small ears, subcutaneous fat, shaggy hair and cold-adapted blood. Powerful gene-editing tools, Crispr, will be used for slicing the mammoth genes into the elephant DNA.

The woolly mammoth lived in regions of Europe, Asia, Africa and North America regions during the last Ice Age. The reasons for their extinction remains unclear, though human hunting and changing climate are largely believed to be the primary reasons.

