Venus, Jupiter conjunction tomorrow: Set your alarms for 45 minutes before sunrise

According to space.com, Jupiter was largely invisible in September as it was too close to the sun’s glare. (file photo) According to space.com, Jupiter was largely invisible in September as it was too close to the sun’s glare. (file photo)

Early risers on Monday can towards the southeast, just above the horizon, to see planets Venus and Jupiter appear in close conjunction.

The planets will be visible to the naked eye about 45 minutes before sunrise. According to space.com, Jupiter was largely invisible in September as it was too close to the sun’s glare. In the coming days, Jupiter will on the ascent while Venis will continue its slide towards the sun.

A BBC report said Venus and Jupiter will be best seen by those living in the mid-northern latitudes, including India.

It is, however, not the first time this celestial event has occurred. It happens every 13 months. with 2016 being the latest.

As seen last year, the two planets will appear like a giant, bright ball of glob.

