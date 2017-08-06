Six must-watch celestial events you shouldn’t miss this August

Stargazers are in for a treat this month. (AP Photo/For representation only) Stargazers are in for a treat this month. (AP Photo/For representation only)

Stargazers are in for a treat this August as it is packed with celestial events: Right from a meteor shower to a total solar eclipse, it is going to be one hell of a show this month. Here are the details of the astronomical events that are all set to take place in August this year.

Partial Lunar Eclipse – August 7

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on the night of August 7 and will continue until early hours of next morning. The eclipse, that occurs when the earth moves between the sun and the moon, will be visible all over Asia, Europe and Africa. The partial eclipse is slated to start before 11 pm in India and will end at around at 12.48 pm. Lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye and require no special equipment. However, the Nehru Planetarium will be setting up telescopes at the Teen Murti lawns from 9 pm where the astronomical enthusiasts can enjoy the view.

Perseid Meteor Shower – August 12

Known to be one of the most famous meteor showers across the globe, Perseid meteor showers has been running for a couple of weeks now. However, between the evening of August 12 until the early morning hours of August 13, you can watch up to 100 shooting stars in an hour. Those interested must be far away from the city lights as the new moon may dampen the show otherwise.

Aldebaran – August 16

Said to be one of the brightest stars in the Taurus zodiac constellation, Aldebran is at a whopping 65 light-years distance away from the Earth. The giant star, known to be the eye of the Taurus-the Bull, will be close to the upper right of the moon on August 16. The star also has great mythological significance and is said to be the Moon’s favorite wife.

Venus – August 19

The second planet in our solar system, Venus will accompany the moon on August 19. Enthusiasts can click stunning pictures of Venus from early hours of Saturday at around 3 am until 4 pm in the evening.

Total Solar Eclipse – August 21

The most talked about astronomical phenomenon of the year is finally here. What makes this event even more special is that it is happening for the first time in 99 years. The moon will completely block the sun and the best place to view this spectacular sight would be North America. Sadly, the Great American Eclipse, as it is also called, will not be visible from India.

Jupiter and Spica – August 25

On this day, the largest planet in the solar system Jupiter will be seen at a close distance from the moon. The celestial duo can be watched from 9 am in the morning to 9 pm in the night on August 25. Grab a pair of binoculars and you might be lucky to also spot Spica, the brightest star in the Virgo constellation.

Just hope for clear skies this month and you might actually end up experiencing surreal astronomical sights.

