Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: India time, NASA’s online stream, pics, how to watch Super Blue Blood Moon

Total lunar eclipse, Super blue blood Moon LIVE UPDATES: The event will be visible best in the western half of the US and Canada before the moon sets early, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises. Total lunar eclipse, Super blue blood Moon LIVE UPDATES: The event will be visible best in the western half of the US and Canada before the moon sets early, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises.

Total lunar eclipse takes place today, but this is a special event or what NASA calls a ‘Super Blue Blood moon’. India and other parts of the world will witness this super moon and total lunar eclipse as well. This lunar trifecta is occuring after many years. The event will be visible best in the western half of the US and Canada before the moon sets early, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises tonight.

A blue moon means it is the second full moon to occur in a month; a supermoon means a full moon which is closest to the Earth. It is the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit — known as perigee — and appears about 14 per cent brighter than usual. This is also a total lunar eclipse where Earth casts a shadow on the moon’s surface and blocks the sunlight which the moon would have reflected. However, the satellite takes on a reddish tint, because of how Earth’s atmosphere will allow red wavelengths to pass. Thus it is also called a blood moon.

Watch LIVE streaming of the Lunar eclipse below:

Also Read | Total lunar eclipse, Super blue blood Moon 2018

Follow total lunar eclipse, super blue blood Moon LIVE UPDATES below:

5:35 pm: Here are some of the photos of Lunar eclipse from different parts of the world:

Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The full Moon is seen from Salgotarjan, 109 kms northeast of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday. In the foreground Fort Salgo is silhouetted. (Source: AP photo) Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The full Moon is seen from Salgotarjan, 109 kms northeast of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday. In the foreground Fort Salgo is silhouetted. (Source: AP photo)

Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The moon sets in the Mediterranean sea behind a street lamp in Hadera, Israel, early Wednesday. (Source: AP Photo) Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The moon sets in the Mediterranean sea behind a street lamp in Hadera, Israel, early Wednesday. (Source: AP Photo)

Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: An almost full moon was seen through the clouds over Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo) Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: An almost full moon was seen through the clouds over Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo)

Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The moon rises in a rare phenomena that combines a supermoon, a Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse as seen in Legazpi city, Albay province around 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines Wednesday. (Source: AP Photo) Lunar eclipse 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The moon rises in a rare phenomena that combines a supermoon, a Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse as seen in Legazpi city, Albay province around 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines Wednesday. (Source: AP Photo)

5:31 pm: It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

5:29 pm: Scientists are keen to study the sharp, sudden drop in temperature at the lunar surface, as Earth’s shadow blankets the moon. During the more than one hour of totality, the temperature will plunge 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), said lunar scientist Noah Petro of Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He’s deputy project scientist for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, circling the moon since 2009. His team is taking special precautions to keep the spacecraft warm during the eclipse.

5:22 pm: When a full moon occurs twice in a month, the second full moon is called a blue moon. This also led to the term ‘Once in a blue moon’, as it is relatively rare to witness.

5:15 pm: An eclipse is when three celestial bodies which are Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned in one path.This year January 1, 2018 also saw a Supermoon rise.

5:00 pm: For stargazers in India, the phenomenon will be visible. The country’s first viewers will be from the north-East, who will be able to witness this event between 4:21 PM and 5:18 PM IST. Rest of India will get a chance to see this Super blue blood moon between 5:18 PM IST and 6:21 PM IST. The west coast and parts of Rajasthan will see the celestial event from 6:21 PM IST to 7:37 PM IST today itself. Click here to read more

4:56 pm: The super blue blood moon will be visible on January 31. Today, the natural satellite will rise at 5:51 AM EST, which is 4:21 PM IST and set at 11:08 AM EST or 9:38 PM IST. Those residing in Siberia, Australia, New Zealand and northwestern US and Canada will be lucky to observe the entire event. Major sections of Africa, South America and Europe will not be able to enjoy the event.

4:50 pm: These type of phenomenon has always fascinated people, and while Indian Vedic texts and other similar scriptures do have mentions of it, there are several myths and superstitions associated with it as well. Click here to read more

4:46 pm: Here is the Global map showing areas of the world that will experience (weather permitting) the January 31, 2018 “super blue blood moon.”

4:35 pm: Of the five eclipses this year, three will be partial solar eclipses — February 15, July 13 and August 11 — that will not be visible from India. Of the two total lunar eclipses, the one on Wednesday will be partially visible from India; the next one, on July 28, will be entirely visible. On Wednesday, the total eclipse will start at 6.21 pm, and totality will end at 7.38 pm.

Stages of the January 31, 2018 ‘super blue blood moon’ (weather permitting) are depicted in Pacific Time with ‘moonset’ times for major cities across the US, which affect how much of the event viewers will see. (Photo Credits: NASA) Stages of the January 31, 2018 ‘super blue blood moon’ (weather permitting) are depicted in Pacific Time with ‘moonset’ times for major cities across the US, which affect how much of the event viewers will see. (Photo Credits: NASA)

4:29 pm: ‘Supermoon’ was coined by an astrologer in the 1970s, not by a scientist. The term has come to mean a full moon that is at perigee, or when the moon is at its closest position to Earth along its orbit. As a result, the moon appears somewhat bigger — even though the enlargement is clear only in comparison with the full moon at apogee, or its farthest position from Earth. The supermoon appears 14 per cent larger than the apogee full moon and 30 per cent brighter.

4:27 pm: To be clear, “blue moon” is just a name — the moon will not turn blue today (or at any other time). Rather, during the peak total phase of the lunar eclipse, it will have a reddish or coppery tinge. This is because even though the moon is in the shadow of the Earth, some light does reach it. Fine particles in the atmosphere scatter the blue component of the solar spectrum, and what reaches us is the longer wavelength red light.

(With inputs from ENS and agencies)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd