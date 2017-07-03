Titration ColorCam is an app to help colour blind, visually impaired students

The app, Titration ColorCam in Playstore (Source: Google Playstore Screenshot) The app, Titration ColorCam in Playstore (Source: Google Playstore Screenshot)

Indian scientists have developed a smartphone app that helps colour blind and visually impaired students detect color changes in a routine lab experiment, thereby ensuring their active participation and independence.

The app, Titration ColorCam, is a step forward in the ongoing effort to develop assisstive mobile technology to aid blind students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), said Subhajit Bandyopadhyay and Balraj B. Rathod of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata.

It provides a multi-sensory perception of color change observed in a titration experiment, where a solution of known concentration is used to determine the concentration of an unknown solution. The design and development of the app were primarily focused on the problems faced by color-blind students in chemistry labs, Bandyopadhyay, of IISER-Kolkata’s Department of Chemical Sciences, told IANS.

“By following the application tutorial and laboratory training for handling the apparatus, a color-blind student can perform the experiment independently and with ease,” he said.

It can be freely downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices with platform version 2.2 and up. The application uses the camera function of a smartphone to capture and quantify the information involved in a color change during the titration experiment.

The app records and digitises the color information, and on the desired color change responds with beep sounds and vibration pulses, which are generated by the smartphone. The work has been documented in a technology report of the Journal of Chemical Education in June. For students who have low vision this can also be useful.

“For blind students, mostly for operational and safety reasons, assistance from sighted peers is required for the set-up. However, once it is done they can sense the end-point of the experiment with the app and can participate actively in the laboratory setting, which is otherwise not possible,” he said.

Often these students either choose to stay out of the chemistry laboratory by themselves, or face difficulties in actively participating in the laboratory activities, thereby relying on passive approaches of learning chemistry, the researchers said in the study.

The app could make the experiment more engaging even for normal vision students.

For optimum working of the application, the laboratory room space should have ambient white lighting. In a naturally lit lab, the apparatus should be placed near a window, said Bandyopadhyay.

