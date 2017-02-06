Technology being used to address problems on earth: ISRO Chief

The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) AS Kiran Kumar said “we are making use of technology to address the problems faced on earth. The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) AS Kiran Kumar said “we are making use of technology to address the problems faced on earth.

The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) AS Kiran Kumar said “we are making use of technology to address the problems faced on earth.” Inaugurating a two-day ‘mega science fair’ at a school here, Kiran Kumar said, “We are making use of technology to address the problems faced in augmenting educational capability, enhancing tele-medicine facility for the people in remote areas and islands.”

He noted that the government is making use of large quantum of information generated by satellites and providing capability for improved governance. Kumar also pointed out that applied data was being used to find water resources and drill bore wells, while satellite data was helpful for several other activities.

Calling on the younger generation to keep nurturing their curiosity, he said, “the youth should not refrain from questioning and they should take their curiosity to the next level even if no answer was available to their questions.” You should learn from others` mistakes and build up your capability, he advised the young boys who had gathered at the venue.

Stating that communication through satellites had been benefiting farmers, fishermen and others, he said, presently there were 38 satellites developed and launched by “our own launch vehicle and they are furnishing information relating to various areas including making available advance information about cyclones and sometimes super cyclone.”

“Satellite has no boundaries, either national or international and collects information on surface of earth, vegetation, clouds and even pollution,” he said highlighting the quantum of work that had gone into the Mars Mission and Chandrayaan-I. Kumar interacted with the students and visited various stalls.