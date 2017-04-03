Stunning pictures of Jupiter sent Nasa’s from Juno spacecraft. See here

This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by a citizen scientist (Alex Mai) using data from Juno’s JunoCam instrument. (NASA) This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by a citizen scientist (Alex Mai) using data from Juno’s JunoCam instrument. (NASA)

NASA has released images of the Jupiter megastorm from data sent to it by the Juno probe. The biggest planet of the solar system Jupiter appears as a deep red orb surrounded by layers of pale yellow, orange and white. In one of the pictures, it has The Great Red Spot which is a giant, spinning storm in Jupiter’s atmosphere. The size of the storm is more than twice the size of Earth. The winds inside these storms can reach speeds of 270 miles an hour. The Juno Spacecraft completed its fifth flyby of Jupiter on March 27. Its next close flyby will occur on May 19, 2017.

Here are the images captured by the spacecraft:

