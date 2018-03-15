Stephen Hawking popularised science by demystifying complex theories: ISRO chief

Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76. Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76.

Professor Stephen Hawking was an example of the perseverance of human spirit, said K Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Sivan also lauded the British physicist’s remarkable contributions in the field of astronomy. “Professor Hawking was an example of the perseverance of the human spirit. He never let his medical conditions stand in the way of his work,” said Sivan.

“He also made significant contributions in popularising science, by demystifying complex theories in plain English, through the many books he authored,” he added. These rare qualities, combined with a great sense of humour, made Professor Hawking an all-time great cosmologist who was popular even among today’s young generation, said the ISRO chief.

On his contributions to the field of science, astronomy in particular, Sivan said, “Professor Hawking remains one of the most renowned cosmologists and theoretical physicists from Cambridge. He has made fundamental contributions in the understanding of our mysterious universe, its origins as well as its present state. His major contributions are in the area of cosmology and black hole physics. He believed in the unification of quantum theory and general relativity.”

