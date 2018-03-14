Stephen Hawking dead: Six videos of the physicist you need to watch

Professor Stephen Hawking who is known for his ground-breaking work on singularity, black holes, passed away at the age of 76. Hawking was diagnosed with ALS (a form of Motor Neurone Disease) in 1963. Professor Stephen Hawking who is known for his ground-breaking work on singularity, black holes, passed away at the age of 76. Hawking was diagnosed with ALS (a form of Motor Neurone Disease) in 1963.

Physicist Stephen William Hawking passed away at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018. Hawking, also a well-known author and TV personality, died at his home in Cambridge, a family representative said in a statement. He was born on January 8, 1942. Professor Hawking is one of the most famous cosmologists and theoretical physicists of our time. Hawking also held the prestigious Lucasian Professor of Mathematics chair at the University of Cambridge till 2009. This position was once held by Isaac Newton. Hawking’s book like ‘A Brief History of Time‘ also made him and his scientific work well-known outside the realm of academia.

He was diagnosed with ALS (a form of Motor Neurone Disease) in 1963 at the age of 21 and doctors did not expect him to live for more than four-five years. However, he survived for nearly 55 years with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease, and eventually was confined to a wheelchair and lost control of his voice. Despite his illness, Professor Hawking made some of the most important discoveries in theoretical physics, in quantum theory and gave answers to questions on how the universe came to be.

He is best known for his work Black Holes and Singularity and the prediction that black holes emit radiation, which is known as Hawking Radiation. Here’s a look at some YouTube video clips of Hawking which give a brief glimpse into his key ideas on the beginning of the Universe to questions on the existence of God.

Stephen Hawking TED Talk on the expanding universe

In this TED talk video by Stephen Hawking, he talks about the Big Bang theory, why the universe emerged from it the way it did and whether anything existed before the Big Bang Theory. He also talks about whether we are alone or there is other life on the universe. Watch to know his answer.

Stephen Hawking on John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight

Stephen Hawking was interviewed by John Oliver in Last Week Tonight‘s ‘People Who Think Good’ series, where he talked about parallel universes, artificial intelligence among other topics. In the video, Hawking displays his trademark wit and sarcasm and talks about how science fiction writers have often used his concept of “Imaginary Time,” (which is another direction in space), because they do not understand it. He also talked about how AI could be a real danger in the not-too-distant future. He also told John Oliver, that the talkshow host would lose if he fought a robot.

Stephen Hawking with Neil deGrasse Tyson on what was before Big Bang

In this video, Stephen Hawking talks to StarTalk host Neil deGrasse Tyson on what existed before the Big Bang. He also talks about the concept of Imaginary time in this video. He also talks about that how the universe has no boundary.

Stephen Hawking’s acceptance speech of the 2013 Fundamental Physics

Stephen Hawking’s speech at the 2013 Fundamental Physics, which was held on March 20 2013 in Geneva, Switzerland. Two Special Fundamental Physics Prizes of $3 million were given to Stephen Hawking as well as seven CERN scientists at the ceremony.

Stephen Hawking on the answer of God existing in the universe

“I don’t think it is very useful to speculate on what God might or might not be able to do. Rather we should examine what he actually does with the universe we live in,” Stephen Hawking said on God in this video.

Stephen Hawking at Imperial College London

A Q&A session at the Imperial College, London with Stephen Hawking on October 17, 2016 where he answers questions like, “whether artificial intelligence will one day take over?”

Hawking was also the Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at he University of Cambridge. He did his undergraduate at the university of Oxford and later moved to Trinity College, Cambridge for this PhD. The 2014 film The Theory Of Everything was based on the life of the renowned physicist and cosmologist. His character was played by the actor Eddie Redmayne, who also won the best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of the scientist.

