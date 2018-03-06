Some black holes may let you live out infinite futures by erasing your past, finds study

The theory suggests the existence of a barrier – the Cauchy horizon – inside black holes, after which all rules of the universe are cancelled. (File Photo) The theory suggests the existence of a barrier – the Cauchy horizon – inside black holes, after which all rules of the universe are cancelled. (File Photo)

A mathematician from Berkeley University has claimed that there are black holes in the universe that can press the reset button of history. What’s more, Peter Hintz has theorised that humans could survive while travelling into a black hole and would have the chance to live out “infinite futures”. The theory suggests the existence of a barrier – the Cauchy horizon – inside black holes, after which all rules of the universe are cancelled.

The findings may upend Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity — namely that the laws of physics remain the same for all observers, making it possible to determine the past and future of an object based on its location and velocity at a specific time.

According to Hintz, once inside a black hole, a human would leave behind the rules of the universe and enter a world where the future is not preordained and decided by their past. Instead, they can live through an infinite number of possible futures once they pass the event horizon, a point beyond which nothing can escape.

The study, published in Physical Review Letters, focused on electrically charged black holes and what happens to objects crossing their event horizon. Charged black holes are a possible type of black hole from relativity, but they are not actually expected to form in nature.

Study co-author Dr Peter Hints of UC Berkley said the findings were only from a mathematical angle and no physicist would travel into a black hole to gauge its possibility. “No physicist is going to travel into a black hole and measure it. This is a math question. But from that point of view, this makes Einstein’s equations mathematically more interesting,” Hints said. “This is a question one can really only study mathematically, but it has physical, almost philosophical implications, which makes it very cool,” he added.

