Solar Eclipse 2017 LIVE: US braces for rare astronomical event

If you are in America on Monday, you might experience a total solar eclipse, if not, a partial one. If you are in America on Monday, you might experience a total solar eclipse, if not, a partial one.

The United States of America will on Monday experience a total solar eclipse for the first time in 99 years. The solar eclipse will start around 1 p.m EDT (which is around 10.30 pm IST). A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, blocking out the Sun’s rays and casting a shadow on parts of Earth. But this one is special because it is taking place across the entire United States, and thus people will actually be able to view this.

So, if you are in America on Monday, you might experience a total solar eclipse, if not, a partial one. But to witness this mega astronomical event one has to be careful and exercise caution. It is suggested that one should never watch directly at the sun during the eclipse. Also, one should always use either sunglasses or telescopes or a binocular or X-Ray plate to watch the solar eclipse to avoid damage to eyes.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

7.50 pm: The last time an eclipse travelled across USA was in 1918 and the last time anyone in the United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was almost 40 years ago, on February 26, 1979.

7:43 pm NASA will have a live video stream from locations across the country and beyond. According to the NASA website, the live stream begins 1 pm EDT or around 9.50 PST on August 21, which is around 10.30 pm for India. The Solar Eclipse event will begin at this time, and NASA will have a live video stream for the same.

7:36 pm During the solar eclipse, a shadow will rush across the sky at 1,500 miles an hour, creating a cold spot that will ripple the atmosphere like a speedboat stirring up a bow wake.

7:30 pm: Solar Eclipse is among the top trends on Google and people are excited to know every minute details of the rare event.

7:00 pm: People across US have started tweeting about their excitement for the rare astronomical event.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd