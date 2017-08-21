Solar Eclipse 2017: Here’s how to watch, NASA live stream timing and safety tips

Solar Eclipse 2017: NASA to have live stream and here’s how people can watch across the world. In this photo, the sun, shown here shot through a white light solar filter, shows a series of sun spots as seen from Salem. Salem is in the path of totality for the solar eclipse. (Image source: AP) Solar Eclipse 2017: NASA to have live stream and here’s how people can watch across the world. In this photo, the sun, shown here shot through a white light solar filter, shows a series of sun spots as seen from Salem. Salem is in the path of totality for the solar eclipse. (Image source: AP)

A total solar eclipse will take place today, 21 August, all over North America. The solar eclipse will start around 1 p.m EDT (which is around 10.30 pm IST), and US Space agency NASA will have a live video stream from locations across the country and beyond.

A solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, but this one is special because it is taking place across the entire United States, and thus people will actually be able to view this. So what should you keep in mind about this latest total solar eclipse? Here are some questions answered.

What is the timing of the solar eclipse on August 21?

According to the NASA website, the live stream begins 1 pm EDT or around 9.50 PST on August 21, which is around 10.30 pm for India. The Solar Eclipse event will begin at this time, and NASA will have a live video stream for the same.

According to NASA’s website, the space agency will capture images before, during and after the event with 11 spacecrafts, at least three NASA aircraft as well as over 50 high-altitude balloons. Also the astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) will pitch in with their own images of the events. NASA will also have live streams on their Facebook, Twitter, Twitch TV and YouTube page. While the total solar eclipse won’t be visible in India, the best option is to rely on NASA’s live stream.

What is the best way to view the total solar eclipse?

As NASA points out, people should not look directly at the sun’s ray during the course of the celestial event. NASA’s advice is that even those viewing the partial solar eclipse need to wear the special eclipse glasses at all times.

During the really short period when the moon completely blocks the sun (period of totality) it is safe to look directly at the sun, according to NASA. But the caveat is that people should know when to put their glasses back on. Either way as a safety tip, best to view the solar eclipse with the special glasses protecting your eyes against the Sun’s harmful rays and avoiding damage.

Special glasses for the solar eclipse are a must. (Image source: AP) Special glasses for the solar eclipse are a must. (Image source: AP)

How long will the solar eclipse last?

According to NASA’s website, “the longest period when the moon completely blocks the sun from any given location along the path will be about two minutes and 40 seconds.” A partial eclipse can be viewed across all of North America. NASA says the “total eclipse will end near Charleston, South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. EDT.”

When is the next total solar eclipse?

The next solar eclipse is in the year 2019, but in South Pacific, and Chile and Argentina. The US will have the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. For India, the chance to see the next solar eclipse is not so far and it will take place on June 21, 2020, according to the NASA website.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd