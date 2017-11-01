Second Kudankulam nuclear plant unit may restart mid-November

The restarting of the second 1,000 MW nuclear power unit at Kudankulam belonging to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd is expected to happen during November second week. (File Photo) The restarting of the second 1,000 MW nuclear power unit at Kudankulam belonging to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd is expected to happen during November second week. (File Photo)

The restarting of the second 1,000 MW nuclear power unit at Kudankulam belonging to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd is expected to happen during November second week, said a senior official. He also said some of the equipments for the upcoming third and fourth units at Kudankulam has arrived from Russia.

“The second unit is expected to restart generation in two weeks time, say around November 15,” SV Jinna, Site Director, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) told IANS. The mega nuclear power plant was shut down on August 4, due to hydrogen concentration in the stator. It was originally expected to restart generation on September 4. However, the restart date was postponed to October 7, then to November 3 and then to November 7. “We overhauled the systems and hence the delay,” Jinna said.

Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district, around 650 km from here, has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants, built with Russian equipment. The reactor of the first plant went critical in 2013, and has generated over 12 billion units of power. The second plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on August 10, 2016.

Two more units – third and fourth – of similar size are being built at Kudankulam. According to Jinna, construction work is going on for the third and fourth units.

