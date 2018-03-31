Blue Moon lights up sky for stargazers; next will be in 2037!

Super Moon captured in the evening sky at Karnal, Haryana. (Photo Credit: Nandagopal Rajan) Super Moon captured in the evening sky at Karnal, Haryana. (Photo Credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

Stargazers are in for a visual treat as a full Blue Moon has risen in the skies this evening. This will be the second and final Blue Moon of 2018, so don’t miss it!

According to a popular notion, a Blue Moon is defined as the second of two full moons to occur in one calendar month. This year, January had two full moons. The same thing is repeating in March too.

Full Moon in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Full Moon in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

You must have heard the idiom- ‘once in a blue moon’. Well, two Blue Moons in one year seem to belie this idea! In fact, it is quite rare to have two Blue Moons in a single calendar year. The phenomenon last took place in 1999 and it won’t happen again until 2037.

However, despite the name — ‘Blue Moon’ — it is not actually blue. In fact, it looks the same as any other full moon. A blue moon means it is the second full moon to occur in a month; a supermoon means a full moon which is closest to the Earth. Saturday’s phenomenon is basically- Blue Moon.

Another shot of Blue Moon captured at Karnal, Haryana. (Photo Credit: Nandagopal Rajan) Another shot of Blue Moon captured at Karnal, Haryana. (Photo Credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

On January 31 this year, people were in for a triple treat as a blue moon, a super moon and a complete lunar eclipse — all rolled into one — mesmerised the world. Such a lunar trifecta was a rare phenomenon and had not happened in over 150 years.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App