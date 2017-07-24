Pune scientist Pinaki Talukdar bags Bronze for his work in Chemistry

In Picture, Pinaki Talukdar (Source: iiserpune.ac.in/~ptalukdar) In Picture, Pinaki Talukdar (Source: iiserpune.ac.in/~ptalukdar)

Pinaki Talukdar, associate professor of Chemistry of Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), has bagged a bronze medal from the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI). Talukdar, who has been associated with IISER since 2009, along with his team has been working on intersections of organic synthesis, supramolecular chemistry and biology.

CRSI is an umbrella body that works towards recognizing and promoting quality of chemistry education in the country. With over 1,800 members in the council, the council organises programmes with sizeable international participation to promote chemistry and research in all its allied branches. VG Anand of the institute was awarded this medal in 2016.

