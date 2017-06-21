PSLV to launch Cartosat-2 with 30 nano satellites on June 23: ISRO

Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite and it is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery. ( Representational Image) Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite and it is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery. ( Representational Image)

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle will launch Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on June 23, ISRO said today. PSLV-C38 will launch the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites together, weighing about 243 kg at lift-off, into a 505-km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit, the space agency said.

The co-passenger satellites, comprise 29 Nano satellites from 14 countries – Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America besides a Nano satellite from India.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said PSLV-C38 will be launched from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre on June 23 at 09.29 hrs. This will be the 40th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors).

The space agency also said the 29 international customer Nano satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between Antrix Corporation Limited (Antrix), commercial arm of ISRO and International customers.

Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite and it is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

