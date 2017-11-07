Penguin-shaped robot sets Guinness World Record for most skips in minute

A cute, penguin-shaped bot in Japan has set a new Guinness World Record for the most skips by a robot in a minute, by jumping over a revolving rope 106 times in just 60 seconds. (Image Source: YouTube/Guinness World Records) A cute, penguin-shaped bot in Japan has set a new Guinness World Record for the most skips by a robot in a minute, by jumping over a revolving rope 106 times in just 60 seconds. (Image Source: YouTube/Guinness World Records)

A cute, penguin-shaped bot in Japan has set a new Guinness World Record for the most skips by a robot in a minute, by jumping over a revolving rope 106 times in just 60 seconds. Skipping is one of the oldest and best-loved playground pursuits with kids doing it all over the world along with many adults who use it as a fun yet simple way to help keep fit.

The robot called Jumpen – built at the National Institute of Technology Nara College in Japan – has entered the record

books with its own skipping record. The small robot called Jumpen has set the world record for most skips by a robot in one minute in an attempt at the Robocon event organised by Japanese broadcaster NHK at the Makuhari Messe convention centre near Tokyo.

A large display counted the number of skips made the diminutive robot which had two members of staff swinging the rope for it, according to Guinness. For each skip to count the rope had to complete a 360 degree revolution and be cleared by Jumpen.

In the end Jumpen completed 106 skips, successfully clearing the rope every single time.

Jumpen is not the first robot to enter Guinness World Records. In 2010, the first robot wedding was conducted by I-Fairy in Japan, when it presided over the marriage of Tomohiro Shibata and Satoko Inoue. Japanese robot FORPHEUS became the first robot table tennis tutor in 2015.

