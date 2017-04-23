New ultrasonic clothes dryer to dry clothes twice as fast

The prototype will take about 20 minutes to dry a medium-sized load that would take a standard clothes dryers an average of 50 minutes. ( Source: YouTube) The prototype will take about 20 minutes to dry a medium-sized load that would take a standard clothes dryers an average of 50 minutes. ( Source: YouTube)

Scientists have developed a new tumbler dryer that can dry clothes twice as fast, while consuming 70 per cent less energy than conventional dryers.Researchers, including those from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US, used high-frequency sound waves instead of heat to dry laundry.

They have developed the prototype model which is expected to use up to 70 per cent less energy than conventional dryers.The inner lining of the drum of the machine is fitted with small sheets that convert an electric signal into vibrations, researchers said.

These are at a high enough frequency that they can shake the water out of clothes, in the form of a cold mist. The water is driven into the outer part of the drum, where it flows down to a collection tank, ‘BBC News’ reported.

The prototype will take about 20 minutes to dry a medium-sized load that would take a standard clothes dryers an average of 50 minutes, according to the US Department of Energy.

Another advantage of the ultrasonic technology is that it appears to generate far less lint, researchers said.Most of the lint created in conventional tumble dryers is the result of tiny fibres being dislodged from clothes by the hot air stream, they said.

