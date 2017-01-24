New type of cyber attacks to rise in South Korea: Report

South Korea susceptible to ransomware programmes as hackers increasingly breach internet-enabled devices. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters) South Korea susceptible to ransomware programmes as hackers increasingly breach internet-enabled devices. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

New types of cyberattacks linked to Internet of Things (IoT) devices against government agencies and social infrastructure-related facilities are likely to increase this year.

A series of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks — that occur when multiple systems flood the resources of a targeted system — on infrastructure systems through IoT-enabled devices may occur next year, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting Internet and Security Agency (KISA) in South Korea.

The agency said the DDoS attacks may occur with the aim of stirring political and social instability as South Korea may hold the next presidential election if President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment motion is adopted by the Constitutional Court.

“There is the possibility that huge DDoS attacks could occur by using IoT devices from both home and abroad,” KISA official Jeon Kil-soo said, noting that presidential candidates could also be the targets of such attacks.

The agency said that the country would also be exposed to more ransomware programmes as hackers are increasingly breaching internet-enabled devices.