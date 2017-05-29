Latest News

New NASA technology to help drones land safely

NASA scientists have developed a new software that will help drones automatically spot the best places to crash-land in case of an emergency, without hurting anyone on the ground, uses on-board cameras that allows drones to avoid objects on the ground.

By: PTI | Washington | Published:May 29, 2017 9:14 pm
NASA Scientists, new technology , best places to crash land, unmanned aerial vehicles, crash landing software for drones,  monitor's drone's health, preinstalled base of nearby safe zones, NASA Langley Research Centre, risk of in flight software problems, Science, Science news During eight test flights, the technology successfully spotted safer landing sites such as swamps or drainage ditches to crash instead of cars or people on the ground. (Image for representation, Source: AP)

NASA scientists have developed a new software that will help drones automatically spot the best places to crash-land in case of an emergency, without hurting anyone on the ground. Increasing numbers of drones in the sky raises the risk to people and property below being hit when these unmanned aerial vehicles develop mechanical problems.

Now, Patricia Glaab, an aerospace technologist at NASA Langley Research Centre in the US, and colleagues have developed a crash-landing software for drones. During eight test flights, the technology successfully spotted safer landing sites such as swamps or drainage ditches to crash instead of cars or people on the ground, Glaab said.The software links on-board drone components like batteries and motors to monitor their health, ‘Fortune.com’ reported.

Also Read: Scientists use drones to collect data from volcanic plume
The technology identifies when something on the drone goes wrong, and puts the aerial vehicles in a crash-landing mode.When triggered, the software checks a pre-installed database of nearby safe zones that it can then pilot itself towards.

The software also incorporates technology that lets drones recognise and avoid objects on the ground using on-board cameras, Glaab said.Businesses increasingly use drones for things like inspecting rooftops or power lines, raising the risk of in-flight mechanical and software problems that could put people below in danger.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 29: Latest News