NASA’s Cassini spacecraft begins final approach to Saturn: See pics

Robotic spacecraft Cassini, that has been orbiting Saturn for last 13 years, is set for its final dive towards the planet and burn up in its atmosphere on Friday. According to a report by NASA, the spacecraft is ending its journey to ensure Saturn’s moons, especially Enceladus, remains in pristine state for future exploration.

In a recent update from NASA, Cassini has begun transmitting data, including the final images taken by its imaging cameras, before its final plunge, which is scheduled at around 5.30 pm (IST). The spacecraft is currently in the process of emptying its onboard recorder filled with all the scientific data. The spacecraft will then reconfigure for a near-real-time date relay during the final plunge. The entire operation is expected to take place over 12 hours.

NASA had earlier said in a statement that that before taking its final plunge, the imaging cameras of the satellite will take one last look around Saturn system and will send back pictures of moons – Titan and Enceladus. The spacecraft was also slated to send images of hexagon-shaped jet stream around planet’s north pole. NASA also said that the spacecraft will send back all the data it collected over the years along with final images and will then burn up and disintegrate like a meteor.

Here are some of the images taken by Cassini and uploaded by NASA:

Before Cassini, the world had not witnessed a single view of Saturn. Cassini has provided a total of 453,000 images of Saturn along with its rings and moons. Project scientist Linda Spilker of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said, “These final images are sort of like taking a last look around your house or apartment just before you move out.”

