NASA to launch balloon based telescope to measure cosmic material of Milky Way

Ultralong-Duration Balloon carrying a telescope with carbon, oxygen and nitrogen emission line detectors will provide the spectral and spatial resolution information needed to untangle the complexities of the interstellar medium. (Image for representation, Source: NASA)

NASA is planning to launch a balloon-based observatory that will measure emissions from the interstellar medium – the cosmic material found between stars.

The data from the mission will help scientists determine the life cycle of interstellar gas in our Milky Way galaxy, witness the formation and destruction of star-forming clouds, and understand the dynamics and gas flow in the vicinity of the centre of our galaxy.

The Galactic/Extragalactic ULDB Spectroscopic Terahertz Observatory (GUSTO) mission, led by principal investigator Christopher Walker of the University of Arizona, will fly an Ultralong-Duration Balloon (ULDB) carrying a telescope with carbon, oxygen and nitrogen emission line detectors.

This unique combination of data will provide the spectral and spatial resolution information needed for researchers to untangle the complexities of the interstellar medium, and map out large sections of the plane of our Milky Way galaxy and the nearby galaxy known as the Large Magellanic Cloud.

“GUSTO will provide the first complete study of all phases of the stellar life cycle, from the formation of molecular clouds, through star birth and evolution, to the formation of gas clouds and the re-initiation of the cycle,” said Paul Hertz, astrophysics division director in the Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

The mission is targeted for launch in 2021 from McMurdo, Antarctica, and is expected to stay in the air between 100 to 170 days, depending on weather conditions. It will cost about USD 40 million, including the balloon launch funding and the cost of post-launch operations and data analysis.

