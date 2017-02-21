Will NASA announce new planets at its ‘discovery beyond our solar system’ press conference?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration logo. (File Photo) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration logo. (File Photo)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced a major press conference on a “discovery beyond our solar system” which will be conducted on February 22, and will be live streamed on its television station and on its website. NASA is expected to make a major announcement on exoplanets – planets that orbit stars rather than the sun.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Exoplanets, discovered regularly, renew hope among scientists of life elsewhere in the universe as many are found to resemble Earth.

Astronomers and planetary scientists world-over are expected to participate in the conference, according to The Independent. The public will be able to ask questions as well, using the hashtag #AskNasa on social media. A Reddit AMA (ask me anything) session will be held following the briefing as well. The event is at 11.30 pm IST.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd