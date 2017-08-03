NASA is hiring someone to protect us from alien life, and the salary is not bad

NASA is ready to fill up an interesting post: Platenary Protection Officer and yes as the name suggests, the person will be responsible for ensuring our planet remains safe. (File Photo) NASA is ready to fill up an interesting post: Platenary Protection Officer and yes as the name suggests, the person will be responsible for ensuring our planet remains safe. (File Photo)

NASA is ready to fill up an interesting post: Platenary Protection Officer and yes as the name suggests, the person will be responsible for ensuring our planet remains safe in case from alien life that could contaminate our planet. This job position will last for three years, though it can be extended to by two years, and the pay isn’t bad at all. NASA is offering an annual pay in the range of $124,406 and $187,000 if you go by the job posting on the best, so yes, this is a six-figure salary job for saving planet Earth.

The role, according to the Business Insider, is assigned as per the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, signed between NASA and the European Space Agency. The posting for the job vacancy begins with the statement, “This position is assigned to Office of Safety and Mission Assurance for Planetary Protection. Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration.”

The posting further explains, “NASA maintains policies for planetary protection applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration.”

NASA’s listing also saying the person selected for this gets a temporary promotion, though this could be converted into a permanent one later on. The posting comes after US President Donald Trump’s executive order which reinstated the National Space Council, a body last active in the 1990s. The NASA scientist last holding the position, Catharine Conley, spoke to the Scientific American in 2014.

The magazine had asked Conley a lot about Mars, where NASA has deployed spacecraft and robots since the mid-1970s, that search for clues about the existence of water, prospects for habitation and any proof of existing life. The earliest missions, part of NASA’s Viking program, included meticulous steps to not sully the Martian landscape, she said. In Mars case, there is a possibility the planet was once cover in water, and NASA wants to make sure any further missions don’t end up sending organisms from Earth on the Red planet.

The Planetary Protection Officer (PPO) is responsible for the leadership of NASA’s planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions. NASA expects to fill the vacancy by August 14.

