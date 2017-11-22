NASA assembles ‘Farewell to Saturn’ mosaic from Cassini’s final images

The image is Cassini’s tribute to Saturn that had been its home for over 13 years. (Image Source: NASA) The image is Cassini’s tribute to Saturn that had been its home for over 13 years. (Image Source: NASA)

NASA has released a stunning image mosaic of Saturn assembled from the images snapped by the Cassini probe during the final leg of its journey.

Cassini’s wide-angle camera acquired 42 red, green and blue images, covering the planet and its main rings from one end to the other, on September 13 and imaging scientists stitched these frames together to make a natural colour view, NASA said on Tuesday. The image is Cassini’s tribute to Saturn that had been its home for over 13 years.

“This ‘Farewell to Saturn’ will forevermore serve as a reminder of the dramatic conclusion to that wondrous time humankind spent in intimate study of our Sun’s most iconic planetary system,” said Carolyn Porco from the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

Launched in 1997, the Cassini spacecraft orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017. Cassini ended its journey with a dramatic plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere on September 15, returning unique science data until it lost contact with Earth.

“Cassini’s scientific bounty has been truly spectacular – a vast array of new results leading to new insights and surprises, from the tiniest of ring particles to the opening of new landscapes on Titan and Enceladus, to the deep interior of Saturn itself,” said Robert West from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

