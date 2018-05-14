Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Breaking News

Micro-thermometer can record tiny temperature changes: Study

Researchers have created a micrometer-sized thermometer, that is capable of observing the smallest temperature changes.

By: PTI | Tokyo | Published: May 14, 2018 9:02:02 pm
Micro thermometer, Japan Institute of Technology, nanoscale heat source, thermocouple, gold, laser, nickel, electron beam, heat transport behavior The miniaturised system with a nanoscale heat source and detector is essential for future development of next-generation transistors that will be employed in designing new nanoscale devices. (File Photo)

Scientists have developed a micrometer-wide thermometer that can measure tiny amounts of heat generated by light electron beams in real time. The device can be applied in photo-thermal cancer treatment as well as in advanced research on crystals, optical light harvesting, etc.

The miniaturised system with a nanoscale heat source and detector is essential for future development of next-generation transistors that will be employed in designing new nanoscale devices. The device developed by scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan consists of a gold and nickel thermocouple on a silicon nitride membrane and is miniaturised to the extent that the electrodes are only 2.5 micrometres wide and the membrane is just 30 nanometres thick.

A thermocouple is an electrical device consisting of two dissimilar electrical conductors forming electrical junctions at differing temperatures. It produces a temperature-dependent voltage, which can be interpreted to measure temperature. For such a system to be used as a thermometer, it must show sensitivity to temperature change. The developed micro-thermocouple exhibited high responsiveness to heat generated by a laser and an electron beam.
Tiny temperature changes were measured by the developed thermocouple for both types of heating.

To prepare the micro-thermocouple a cross pattern of metal stripes with widths of a few micrometers is created. Researchers used this technique to create a pattern on a nano-thin silicon nitride membrane, which enhanced the device sensitivity and enabled it to respond faster. Through this approach, a thermometer that could measure fast and small temperature changes was successfully produced, with the measurements being performed through the nano-thin silicon nitride membrane. The system can be regarded as a new ‘toolbox’ for investigating heat transport behaviour on the micro- and nano-scales, with many important applications in a wide range of fields, researchers said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now