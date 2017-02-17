Lost continent of Zealandia is close to being recognised, claims scientific paper

Zealandia encompasses not only New Zealand but also New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, the Lord Howe Island group and Elizabeth and Middleton reefs. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters) Zealandia encompasses not only New Zealand but also New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, the Lord Howe Island group and Elizabeth and Middleton reefs. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

Zealandia, a lost continent submerged in the southwest Pacific is a step closer to being recognised, the authors of a new scientific paper have claimed.

A paper published in GSA Today, the journal of the Geological Society of America, contends that the vast, continuous expanse of continental crust, which centres on New Zealand, is distinct enough to constitute a separate continent, the Guardian reported.

The paper’s authors argued that the incremental way in which it came to light goes to show that even “the large and the obvious in natural science can be overlooked”.

Zealandia covers nearly 5 million sq. km, of which 94 per cent is under water, and encompasses not only New Zealand but also New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, the Lord Howe Island group and Elizabeth and Middleton reefs.

The area, about the same size as the Indian subcontinent, is believed to have broken away from Gondwana, the immense landmass that once encompassed Australia and sank between 60 and 85 million years ago.

“This is a big piece of ground we’re talking about, even if it is submerged,” said Nick Mortimer, a New Zealand geologist who co-authored the paper. Geologists have argued in favour of Zealandia being recognised as its own continent intermittently over the past 20 years.

Zealandia would be the world’s seventh and smallest continent, after Eurasia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, and Australia.