Lithium-sulphur batteries will help smartphones last longer: Study

Lithium-sulphur batteries have important advantages over lithium-ion batteries. (Representative Image) Lithium-sulphur batteries have important advantages over lithium-ion batteries. (Representative Image)

Scientists have developed a high-powered, environmentally-safe lithium-sulphur battery with a significantly longer life. “Common lithium-ion batteries only have a certain capacity,” said Kyeongjae Cho, a professor at The University of Texas at Dallas in the US. “And most people want to use their phones for a longer time,” said Cho.

Many smartphone users are familiar with the shelf life of lithium-ion batteries. Sometimes a charge can last roughly a day. Cho, along with research associate Jeongwoon Hwang, worked with other regional scientists to improve lithium-sulphur batteries, long considered by many to be an evolution from lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-sulphur batteries have important advantages over lithium-ion batteries.

According to Cho, they are less expensive to make, weigh less, store almost twice the energy of lithium-ion batteries and are better for the environment.

“A lithium-sulphur battery is what most of the research community thinks is the next generation of battery,” Cho said. “It has a capacity of about three to five times higher than lithium-ion batteries, meaning if you are used to a phone lasting for three hours, you can use it for nine to 15 hours with a lithium-sulphur battery,” he said. However, lithium-sulphur batteries are not without problems.

Sulphur is a poor electrical conductor and can become unstable over just several charge-and-recharge cycles. Electrodes breaking down is another reason lithium-sulphur batteries are not mainstream.

Scientists have tried to improve lithium-sulphur batteries by putting lithium metal on one electrode and sulphur on the other. However, lithium metal often is too unstable, and sulphur too insulating.

Scientists have tried to improve lithium-sulphur batteries by putting lithium metal on one electrode and sulphur on the other. (File Photo) Scientists have tried to improve lithium-sulphur batteries by putting lithium metal on one electrode and sulphur on the other. (File Photo)

The scientists discovered a technology that produced a sulphur-carbon nanotube substance that created more conductivity on one electrode, and a nanomaterial coating to create stability for the other. The researchers discovered that molybdenum, a metallic element often used to strengthen and harden steel, creates a material that adjusts the thickness of the coating when combined with two atoms of sulphur, a coating thinner than the silk of a spider-web.

They found it improved stability and compensated for poor conductivity of sulphur, thus allowing for greater power density and making lithium-sulphur batteries more commercially viable.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App